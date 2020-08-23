Knowledge of our history is important in becoming our better selves. Never satisfied, always striving for a “more perfect union” has been the goal of the leaders of this country from the beginning. It can be uncomfortable, it is hard, it is messy — this becoming a better nation where all are created equal and treated equally under the law.
When we do not know our history, including local history, and when our minds are fixed on some ideal from the past, we can not form that better society. We become stuck in a certain time and set of believes which will not allow us to grow and be our better selves. That is the challenge facing us at this moment.
The Aug. 1 rally at the Daviess County Courthouse showed that clearly — waving Confederate Flags, singing Dixie, pretending that lynchings, Jim Crow and discrimination did not exist here; pretending that a prominent Confederate statue does not reflect the time in which it was erected — 1900 during the height of white supremacy — believing that white skin gives us some privilege, is simply to ignore historical facts.
There were atrocities on both sides during the Civil War. Owensboro, a border town in a border state, contributed troops to both the Union and Confederacy. There was a Union gunboat at the foot of Frederica all during the war and the courthouse was burned by Confederate guerrillas. Large numbers of Blacks enlisted in the Union army, taking great risks but fighting for that “more perfect union” all had been promised.
But as soon as the war was over and the river was open for traffic, the town went back to normal business. One resident said she did not care which side won, just that the war was over. But by 1876 with the disputed Hayes--Tilden election and the deal made with the Compromise of 1877, Reconstruction ended, Hayes became president and the New South emerged with the old leadership, and white supremacy reigned.
Here there were lynchings of Blacks on the courthouse square. Blacks were not allowed in white businesses, schools and restaurants. They were told to keep their place. Many were essentially re-enslaved as sharecroppers or janitors and maids. Not until the 1960s did some beginnings of equal rights come to our town with the Civil Rights movement.
And always there was the Confederate statue to signal that though the war was lost, the battle of who is in control was won. By the time that statue went up, Owensboro had become more Southern in attitude than it had ever been. There were myths of a lost cause, of a romantic way of life, of a white society with cheap black labor, and even for the poorest whites, there was someone to look down upon.
Until we can accept each other as our neighbor, brother and sister, as our churches preach; until we can judge each other by our abilities rather than the color of our skin; until we can make Owensboro a place all our children may want to return; until our city projects a diverse and welcoming atmosphere for all; until the statue is moved to a more appropriate place where it can be explained and put into context with all of our history, we can not pretend that we are a welcoming city.
I had ancestors on both sides of that conflict. I have studied and taught Civil War and Southern history for many years, and it took a long time for me to see the statue for what it represents, especially to our Black citizens.
It is hard to give up the idealized past, the stories passed down through our families, the pride of being Southern and to recognize the privilege we have partly because of the unpaid or poorly paid labor of others. I do not want history erased, I want people to know their history, to study it, evaluate it, accept that we still have a way to go for that “more perfect union.”
History is there to teach us to grow and change as we have deeper understanding and write new chapters. I urge Daviess Countians to become less romantic about the past, and more realistic and reasonable. It is time to lay the glamorized past to rest and to move into a better and brighter and more inclusive future.
Aloma Williams Dew, historian and environmentalist, is a former adjunct lecturer in history at Kentucky Wesleyan College, with an M.A. from Louisiana State University in Southern History, Civil War and Reconstruction. With husband Lee Dew, she was co-chair of the Daviess County Bicentennial committee. She is a native of Owensboro and former chair of the Kentucky Commission on Women.
