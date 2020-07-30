There are two good reasons to remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn. The first is obvious. The Confederacy stood for slavery. Yes, the South argued for state’s rights. But the right to own slaves, the foundation of the South’s economy, was clearly the most important right. This is not a right that deserves to be honored today by a tribute to its defenders.
The second is less obvious: The statue is only one of hundreds of Confederate statues built decades after the Civil War. Their construction coincided with the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, and the pervasive Jim Crow doctrine. The statues are concrete reminders that, after the war, Confederate supporters did not “work together to build” the United States, as a previous “In My View” writer recently asserted.
On the contrary, Confederate supporters worked together to undermine the Reconstruction Amendments to the Constitution, the key amendments passed in the wake of the Civil War.
The 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for those convicted of crimes. Southern states, controlled by white supremacists, utilized this exception to vastly increase the number of felonies to include vagrancy, loitering and other such conduct. This resulted in former slaves being convicted of crimes, sentenced to labor, and sometimes even contracted out to the same plantations where they had worked as slaves.
The 14th Amendment provided for equal protection of the laws and for due process. But Southern states, under the misnamed “separate but equal” doctrine, passed laws ensuring that former slaves received unequal treatment: in education, in housing, in transportation and public accommodations, and in most other aspects of everyday life.
The 15th Amendment provided the right to vote should not be denied on account of race. However, Southern states invented multiple other reasons to deny the vote to former slaves, including poll taxes, literacy tests, property requirements and felony convictions — requirements that were neutral on their face, but were clearly intended to, and did, primarily suppress Black voters.
The result was that millions of African Americans were deprived of basic Constitutional rights, in particular those set out in the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, for a hundred years after the Civil War. Only in the 1950s and 1960s, due to courageous leaders such as Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Rosa Parks and Thurgood Marshall, assisted by legislation and by Supreme Court decisions, were these rights extended to Black citizens.
These are our true heroes. They pressed America to give full meaning to the noble words of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Gettysburg Address, words which continue to inspire freedom-loving people around the world.
It’s time, past time, to wipe the stain of slavery from American life. America is a great nation of many achievements and contributions. One of those contributions is its willingness to acknowledge and correct errors, and to constantly strive for the “more perfect union” called for in the very first sentence of the Constitution. It’s time, past time, to remove the relics of slavery.
Let’s remove the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.
Morton Holbrook III, an Owensboro native, is a retired diplomate who served as U.S. Consul General in Shenyang, China. He now teaches part-time at Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
