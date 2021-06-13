“Well,” Possum said, as he climbed into the barber chair at Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe. “I got the dang shot. Now, everbody can stop hasslin’ me.”
“I thought sumpin’ was up,” Bubba said. “I saw Bill Gates lurkin’ around outside yer place last night.”
“Ha, ha,” Possum said. “Don’t quit yer day job. Oh wait, you ain’t got one.”
“Glad you finally come to yer senses,” Albino Alice the barber said. “What was it, that chance to win a million bucks in the state’s new lottery fer vaccinated folks?”
Possum looked a bit sheepish.
“I ain’t even heard ‘bout that,” he said. “Naw, it was the grandkids kept naggin’ at me, cryin’ ‘Please git the shot Grandpa so you won’t die. We don’t want you to die’.”
“Ain’t that sweet,” Alice said. “See, somebody loves you. You can’t be all bad.”
“So, are you magnetized or any of that other stuff you was worried ‘bout?” Axe asked.
“Not yet,” Possum said. “But whatever happens, it was worth it to git the grandkids to calm down.”
“It’s a glorious time of year,” Bubba said. “No more masks, no more of that social distancin’. We can shake hands and hug again. Feels good to be with folks again.”
“I might jist keep the mask fer flu season,” Alice said. “It might be a booger of a flu season this year.”
“And don’t stop warshin’ yer hands,” Axe said. “ ‘Specially, when you go to the bathroom here. Don’t want nobody bringin’ germs out into the restaurant.”
“Cuttin’ hair is a lot easier when you ain’t havin’ to cut around masks,” Alice said. “I’ve been lookin’ forward to that.”
“We need to have a party to celebrate,” Bubba said. “And welcome Possum back into the world of reality.”
“You all confused ‘bout reality,” Possum said. “I got the dang shot. I didn’t lose my mind and suddenly become a danged liberal.”
“Ah,” Alice said. “His brain is still dead. The vaccine didn’t change that.”
“Keep an eye on him,” Bubba said. “You can’t tell what he might do next, now that he’s got the shot.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
