As we revel in this beautiful spring with its resurgence and resurrection of life, we pause to celebrate today, even though not physically together, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
This is one of the many things we cannot do together because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we can all take some time today to think about the significance and accomplishments from that first Earth Day celebration in 1970. It signified a coming awareness of human’s impact on the planet. The Clean Water Act, Clean Drinking Water Act, Clean Air Act, and many other regulations to help us heal our home, the Earth, were passed in the wake of that celebration and new awareness.
Scientists have long been studying the human impact on the planet and how it not only harms plant and animal life, but our own with increasing health risks from chemicals, carbon dioxide, mono-culture agriculture, auto emissions, lead and other pollutants in our water. What we now realize is that we are all together on this planet and every action has a reaction.
The loss of plant and animal species affects us all. All are important in this web of life. There is no “we” and “they”, it is just “us” — everything is interdependent on this planet. What you eat, what you put on your lawn, the car you drive, all have an impact over which you have control.
I was in graduate school on that first Earth Day. I remember being so excited and realizing that something wonderful and significant was happening. Since then I have devoted my life to environmental causes. The first Earth Day was led by idealistic young people, and I believe that is the case for a renewal of efforts now. Then, as now, young people realized what was happening to their world, their future, and they spoke up and worked for change.
It is sad that so many of the regulations to clean up and save our planet have been undone by the present administration, but we can insist they be reinstated. We can understand the perils of climate change and how it can impact things like the present viral pandemic. In a world so interconnected with trade and travel, what affects one, affects all — we see that now.
But we must remember it when our lives return to “normal.” We don’t have to go back to all the polluting ways. We can influence positive legislation. We can make personal decisions that can help mitigate climate change. We can drive less and walk more. We can be less materialistic and concentrate on what is most important —our relationships and our home. We can plant gardens and shop at farmers markets or enroll in CSAs so that we eat cleaner and healthier and locally. The food we eat is a choice we all have — get to know your farmers and buy food that has been grown sustainably or grow your own.
We can plant trees. We can refuse to put harmful chemicals on our lawns and gardens. Pulling weeds is a good exercise and some weeds are really unrecognized wild flowers — contemplate the dandelion, one of God’s complex and beautiful creations. Instead of spraying them, sit down and study the beautiful design. Use our parks — get out and walk and appreciate the beauty of nature and the interdependence and interconnection of everything.
Earth Day is 50 years old. That is a long time and yet there is so much to be done and redone and undone. The planet is urgently trying to tell us something. We have to make changes now. We have to develop awareness and caring and take action now. Nature is resilient and will go on; it is we who are the endangered species and we have to accept responsibility now for future life.
None of us can do everything, but working together we can all make a difference and help to conserve and preserve our beautiful blue planet. Happy Earth Day! Fifty and counting —the future is up to each of us working together.
Aloma Williams Dew, historian and environmentalist, is a former adjunct lecturer in history at Kentucky Wesleyan College and former chair of Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission.
