“You know,” Bubba said as he settled onto the old church pew at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, “if it wasn’t fer the calendars, I couldn’t tell one year from the next.”
“Nobody could,” Possum said. “That’s why God made calendars.”
“Yeah,” Albino Alice the barber said. “And my calendar tells me that today’s The King’s birthday.”
“Sure miss the man and his music,” Axe said. “Even after all this time.”
“Yeah, Happy Birthday, Elvis,” Bubba said. “But what I was gettin’ at is that things don’t suddenly change when you rip a page off the calendar. We still got the dang COVID, prices are still too high. I want things to hurry up and git better.”
“I always liked them predictions fer the new year that them grocery store tabloids would write,” Alice said. “Like ‘Elvis will return’ and which celebrities will git divorced.”
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “They was never right ‘bout nothin’, but they was fun to read.”
“I’ll make you a prediction,” Possum said. “Trump will return in all his glory to Warshington this year.”
“Yeah,” Alice said. “That ain’t gonna happen. He’s more likely to be in prison before the end of the year.”
“Both of them things is unlikely,” Axe said. “I’m jist hopin’ fer a year when folks can jist enjoy themselves again. I’m tired of all the fussin’ and fightin’ and wearin’ masks.”
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “I’m lookin’ forward to more time sittin’ in the shade of a tree on Green River with jist a cane pole. Don’t care if I catch a fish or not. Jist takin’ it easy.”
“You know,” Axe said. “A lot of this is up to us. We can’t do nuthin’ ‘bout tornadoes or pandemics. But we help each other out. And we can work harder at lovin’ each other and gettin’ along.”
“That’s a good resolution,” Bubba said. “Here’s hopin’ we can keep it. Especially Alice and Possum.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
