“Well,” Albino Alice the barber said through her mask at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, “the curtain comes down Wednesday on The Lyin’ King. And it’s way past time.”
“There you go insultin’ the president,” Possum said. “Man ain’t never told a lie in his life. Y’all just twist the truth.”
“We twist the truth!” Alice said. “Why ...”
“This ain’t never gonna end,” Axe said as he sipped a cup of lukewarm coffee. “In a few days, they’ll switch sides. Alice’ll be defendin’ the president and Possum’ll be attackin’ him.”
“I don’t know what needs to be done,” Bubba said. “But we nearly lost our country on Jan. 6. Some of them people was serious about overthrowin’ the country.”
“We need to lock ‘em all up and throw away the keys,” Alice said.
“Look at Miss Law & Order,” Possum said. “Where was you when the other side was burnin’ cities this summer? And how you know Antifa weren’t behind that riot in Warshington?”
“I ain’t never for violence,” she said. “But there’s a difference between violence at protests in other cities and a mob stormin’ the Capitol, yellin’ ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ I got no love fer the man, but I don’t want him hung by a mob.”
“That didn’t happen,” Possum said. “Them fake media added that in as sound effects to make the president look bad.”
“Do you believe we faked the moon landin’ in ’69 too?” Alice said.
“Sure,” Possum said. “I been to the spot in Nevada where they faked it. You folks is so gullible you’ll believe anything on TV.”
“We’re gullible?” Alice said. “We’re gullible? You idiot, you believe ...”
“They talk ’bout bringin’ this country together,” Axe said. “I don’t see how we gonna do it. Too many people believe they right and half of ’em is wrong.”
“I don’t know,” Bubba said. “But we gotta start actin’ like Americans again. A lot of this division is bein’ sowed by furiners who want to destroy us. People gotta stop believin’ everthing they read on that social media.”
“Easier said than done,” Possum sighed.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
