The report that Kentucky’s public college and university enrollments have dropped, as an aggregate, 2.1% this past year should be alarming to every Kentuckian, particularly those in leadership positions in our Commonwealth’s economic development institutions, whether they be public or private, and those in political leadership regardless of party affiliation.
While it has become politically popular within certain groups across the country, including Kentucky, to say that a bachelor’s degree is not as important as historically promoted, the facts (economic, culturally and otherwise) are simply the opposite. Sadly, we will all pay a steep price for any success these arguments have.
I served on the Council on Postsecondary Education for four years, but I do not speak on its behalf with this piece. I also served as President of Kentucky Wesleyan College from 2014 to 2019, but I do not speak on its behalf with this piece. I speak only as a Kentuckian who loves his state and wants it to compete better on national and international stages.
I do agree with those who say: “A four-year bachelor’s degree isn’t for everyone.” Virtually no one disagrees with that position. So, let’s move past that and not allow that fact to divert our attention from a truth. That truth is that the more four-year bachelor’s degree obtaining citizens a state has the more successful it becomes.
Kentucky has decreased its financial support of its colleges and universities to levels so low that more and more students are leaving our institutions with crippling student loan debt. That limits their real choices for careers and often keeps them from pursing their passions because of the need to make a high student loan payment. Between 2008 and 2020, Kentucky has reduced the net general fund appropriations per student by over 17%, while the costs institutions face in operations have only increased.
The argument some make in an attempt to discredit the value of a four-year bachelor’s degree is that we have technical jobs in factories that go unfilled and which require vocational or technical type training that has little relation to a four-year degree in accounting, history, finance, English, etc. Again, that is also fact, and I suggest that most of us agree that is a critical need in Kentucky. But, again, that is not the issue. This is not an “either/or” proposition and we cannot afford to allow it to be treated that way.
Evan Comen wrote about the relationship between four-year higher education degrees and the fiscal and economic health of states in his piece, “The States With the Best and Worst Economies,” (24/7 Wall Street, 2019). There were multiple factors that determined the economic health of a state. But the study revealed that, “One of the most important indicators of economic health is educational attainment.”
The study revealed the fact that the economically healthiest states generally had the higher percentage of citizens with bachelor’s degrees. The national percentage of persons with at least a bachelor’s degree was 32% in 2019. Massachusetts, as one example, had a five-year GDP growth of 4.5% annually and 43.1% of its citizens have at least a bachelor’s degree. It was second on the list of best economies.
Virginia had the 13th highest GDP in 2018 and has 38.7% of its adults with at least a bachelor’s degree. Minnesota was ranked 10th overall in the study of economic health. That state has 36.1% of its adult population with bachelor’s degrees. We can look even to Kansas, which ranked 31st in overall economic health to find that it has 33.7% of its adults with at least a bachelor’s degree. I chose these states as examples so as not to appear to comparing Kentucky with only the very top states in terms of economic health.
So where did Kentucky rank in the study? Our Commonwealth ranked 44th out of the 50 states in economic health. Kentucky had the 12th lowest five-year GDP annual growth rate, the 13th highest unemployment rate, and had only a 0.8% five-year annual employment growth rate.
Not surprisingly given those numbers, Kentucky ranked 5th lowest in the United States relative to the number of adult residents with at least a bachelor’s degree with just 24% of its adult citizens having that level of education. As Comen pointed out, “Poverty and low educational attainment can discourage prospective businesses from moving to a given area and limit economic growth overall”
We simply must at least adequately support postsecondary education at all levels. There are many among us with interests and aptitudes well suited for an education that does not result in a bachelor’s degree or beyond. We must recognize this fact and support it for the benefit of those people and the businesses and communities they serve. But the facts are also clear that one constant in a state’s economic health is the percentage of a state’s adult population that do have that bachelor’s degree or higher. This is not educational snobbery or academic elitism. This is an economic fact.
According to the data compiled by Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education, the average work life earnings based on levels of education is as follows: high school diploma- $1,495,058; some college- $1,688,075; associate’s Degree- $1,875,281; bachelor’s Degree- $2,474,338.
A University of Georgia study in 2020 showed that 61% of the earnings of bachelor’s degree recipients give value directly to the graduate, while the 39% of the earnings directly benefit the employer, the community and the state. As Jeff Humphreys of the Selig Center stated, “the shared payoff bucks the argument that funding need based financial aid at the state level only benefits those who go to college.”
In other words, higher education is an investment in our state’s economic health, not to mention the many other intangible benefits. The Georgia study also revealed that if Georgia had raised its bachelor’s degree or above percentage from 33.4% to the national average of 34% it would have added $1.7 billion to Georgia’s economy ... in 2018 alone. An increase to 40% would have added $18.2 billion to the state’s GDP.
I urge the leadership of Kentucky’s economic development efforts, both state and local, to seize this time to fund higher education at a level that will ensure our ability to compete in the decades ahead rather than focus ONLY on the jobs that currently need to be filled. The numbers are clear and real. Any debate over whether helping people attain college degrees is an expense versus an investment should be over and done with if we are going to reach our great Commonwealth’s potential.
We should not and cannot continue to be ranked near the bottom of the economic health rankings in the United States. We have the talent to be much better. What we need is the unified will to increase the overall educational levels of our citizens. We do this with a nonpartisan realization that while, yes, there are many factors that impact a state’s economic health, there is no doubt that a properly funded higher education system and a united approach to fund education is necessary.
We can debate how and where money is invested in higher education, but we can no longer deny that a college education is a key to individual success and vital to our state’s overall health. Once again, a four-year bachelor’s degree is not for everyone. But it IS for so many more than are currently obtaining that degree, and our state’s current and future economic health depends, in significant part, on the level of our commitment to increase the number of citizens with bachelor’s degrees. It’s up to us.
Barton D. Darrell is a co-managing partner with the law firm of Foreman Watson Holtrey, LLP. He served as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College from 2014-2019 and continues to serve as president emeritus. He is a past member and vice-chairman of Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education, past chairman of the Greater Owensboro Area Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the board of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
