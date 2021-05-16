It was September 1965.
My first day of college.
My parents and my brother had helped me move into the dorm and they had headed home.
My roommates hadn’t arrived yet.
I went to the bathroom in our two-room suite, thinking I was alone.
When I opened the door, I was shocked to see a Black man standing there.
But I stuck out my hand and introduced myself.
He had seen the surprise in my eyes, though, and kidded me about it all year.
I never did convince him that I was just shocked to see anybody standing in the bathroom when I opened the door.
This was 1965, after all, and Blacks and whites in much of the country were just starting to interact socially on an equal footing.
I’m not going to tell you that Curtis became my best friend.
There were five 18-year-old guys living in two rather small dorm rooms.
We all argued.
We laughed.
We had long discussions about girls, life and that war that kept escalating in Vietnam.
And Curtis quickly became just another guy.
Race wasn’t important any more.
Small town America was pretty insulated back then.
It was at Murray State that I met the first Jewish person my age, the first person from another country, the first admitted atheist, the first people from big cities.
And it was years more before I met an openly gay person.
But I’ve found through the years that we all have more in common that we have differences.
We all want basically the same things in life.
Prejudice is rooted in fear.
And when you get to know people from other races and cultures, you don’t fear them.
You won’t like all of them.
But your dislike will be based on the way they act, not the way they look.
I mention this because a group of local businessmen and businesswomen are working to make Owensboro a more inclusive community, a more diverse place to live and work.
And I like that.
I like the idea of America being a melting pot of cultures.
And I like seeing it in Owensboro.
Most of the people I’ve met in my 49 years of living here have been friendly and welcoming.
And I think they also like the idea of inclusiveness.
Yeah, there are people who are slow to warm up to different cultures.
But I still believe that most people, no matter their politics, are decent human beings who want to treat others the way they want to be treated.
Inclusiveness will make our community better — and possibly bigger.
And I’m glad we have people working to make that happen.
