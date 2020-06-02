This is an article I hoped I would never have to write. What is happening in America?
The killing of blacks in our country is on an upswing, while the caring about it seems to be on the downswing. Why do I feel like all of a sudden white people can kill black people and it just doesn’t matter?
The killing of George Floyd, in my opinion, is another case of a modern-day lynching. Yes, it’s a lynching. We have gone from hanging blacks from trees to killing blacks by other means.
We cannot allow this to continue. When young whites see this happening, it sends a message that it’s OK to kill persons whose skin happens to be darker; it’s OK because they are less than; it’s OK because we have done it for centuries.
Well, I am here today to say it is not OK. I wrote an article in the Messenger-Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2004, entitled “Remembering the Past Reveals Much Work to be Done.” Folks, that was 16 years ago, and everything I said then is still relevant today.
My family has raised, wiped bottoms, cleaned, cooked, cared for and loved white people for decades, all the while knowing those same people could mistreat them if they choose to, because their skin color is different.
It is time, America, to get it right and get it right now. We as a people are not going to continue to allow our brothers and sisters to be killed like common criminals just for jogging in the wrong neighborhood; just for living on the “good” side of town; just for being in a park watching birds near someone white; or just for being.
The time is now to stop and look at the world. During a crisis with a pandemic, a senseless killing is causing people to gather in protest against injustice in our so-called fair world.
Along with killing African-Americans, the system is causing us to gather to express our rights in a time when we should be distancing ourselves, because who does the virus hurt most? You got it, the African-American community.
Don’t get me wrong; there are a lot of white people who are just as disgusted as I am about this injustice, but that’s not enough. We need white people to step up and say not in my country, not in my state, not in my city.
Will this happen? When I say it, it falls on deaf ears. I said it 16 years ago. Why haven’t we listened? Is it because I’m black, and what I say doesn’t mean much?
In this modern world there will still be some antiquated thinking going on, until we wake up and realize we were all created by one God who chose to make us different so we could learn to love, live, help and respect one another despite our differences.
Owensboro, the time is here, the time is now, for us to be better. We, our small city, can be the bright light in the world by showing that we do not condone the senseless killing of black Americans; that we allow our black citizens to walk, jog, live and thrive wherever they choose.
I am praying for the families of those who have lost loved ones. I am also praying for those who committed these unthinkable crimes. But most of all, I am praying for all of us to live, respect and care for our fellow man.
Pam Smith-Wright is an Owensboro city commissioner.
