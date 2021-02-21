In less than three weeks, Owensboro will mark the first anniversary of the day the economy came crashing down.
The coronavirus, which we’d been hearing about in other places, finally got to Kentucky.
And businesses started shutting down to prevent its spread.
They sent us home from the Messenger-Inquirer to work there until it was over.
For some reason, I was thinking two or three weeks.
It’s been nearly a year.
Since then, we’ve seen more than 9,000 cases here and around 150 deaths.
Many of us on the shady side of 70 have now been vaccinated against the virus.
And the number of local cases finally continues to decline.
So, the question on everybody’s mind is “When will things return to the old normal?”
Last week, www.sciencemag.org tried to answer that question.
But the article didn’t really come up with a date.
“By the end of January, nearly 100 million people around the world had received COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 1 million were getting shots each day in the United States and China,” the site said.
It said, “The vaccines, shown in clinical trials to have efficacies of up to 95% against symptomatic disease, have finally given the world the prospect of an escape from COVID-19’s long siege.”
So, again, when will we get back to normal?
That’s the tricky part.
“Still unclear is what percentage of a population needs to be vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 before herd immunity kicks in,” the report says.
It adds, “Early predictions were between 60% and 70% and then rose as high as 90% — but that’s all based on modeling or even guesswork.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “I think we all have to be honest and humble. Nobody really knows for sure.”
“We’re not going to shut down this virus and end transmission,” Nicole Lurie, an adviser to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, says in the article.
“We have to make a decision as a society about how much of this we can and want to live with,” she added.
That’s the key.
Immunologist Brigitte Autran, a member of France’s Scientific Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines, says in the article that herd immunity isn’t needed to bring back normalcy.
“The first goal is to have individual protection, and by summing the individual protections, to have a protection of the society that will allow countries to come back to almost real, true lives,” she said.
Basically, the article says, it comes down to how many people we can get vaccinated and how willing we are to take risk.
After all, we haven’t conquered the flu — and probably never will.
Coronavirus won’t go away, the scientists say.
So, we’re going to have to live with it.
We just have to get as much protection as we can.
And we’re finally making progress in that direction.
