The chorus of Pete Seeger’s “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” keeps running through my mind.
“When will we ever learn?”
Watching what’s happening in Afghanistan these days is beyond sad.
But it was inevitable that something like this would happen as soon as we left.
More than half the population is too young now to remember what happened when we left Vietnam in 1975.
But Google it if you don’t remember.
We had stopped fighting there two years before, after a treaty was signed.
But finally, the South Vietnamese forces were overrun and Saigon fell quickly.
On that last day, helicopters ferried 395 Americans and more than 4,000 Vietnamese from rooftops to waiting ships with the Communist forces rapidly overrunning the city.
That was a lot better than what’s happening in Kabul.
But it was still an awful day.
We had the noblest of intentions when we went into Afghanistan, just as we did in Vietnam.
We were going after Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.
And we were pumped for revenge.
That was 20 years ago this October.
There are young men and women in the military today who weren’t even born then.
Bin Laden was killed in 2011, a decade ago.
But still we stayed to protect the country from the Taliban.
Early on, we had talked about women’s rights and spreading democracy to the country.
The noblest of intentions.
But even after 20 years of training, the army of Afghanistan wasn’t up to the task of the defending the government.
We lost a lot of good men and women over there — several of them local.
A lot more came home with scars that never heal.
They’re all heroes, no matter how this thing ended.
Just as the guys who fought in Vietnam are.
The politicians — on both sides — not so much.
We spent nearly $1 trillion over there.
There was never a clear objective in Afghanistan, no massed armies to defeat, no one to surrender.
No way to declare victory.
No easy way to leave.
But we had to leave sometime.
And this was inevitable when we did.
As I said, we went in with the noblest of intentions.
But we didn’t have an exit strategy in place.
When will we ever learn?
