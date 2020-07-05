Who among us is above reproach?
And who among those who came before us is above reproach?
Christopher Columbus has been honored in America for centuries.
Now, they’re taking down statues of him across the country, because of the damage he and other Europeans did to the native tribes of the Americas.
Now, some people are calling for the removal of statues and memorials to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who, among many of our “founding fathers,” owned slaves.
A bronze statue of President Theodore Roosevelt, on horseback and flanked by a Native American man and an African man, is being removed from the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York, after 80 years.
It was, critics said, a symbol of colonialism and racism.
In Philadelphia, the statue of the late Mayor Frank Rizzo was removed when the current mayor called it “a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry and police brutality for members of the Black community, the LGBTQ community and many others.
There are people calling on Rutgers University to change its name because it was named for Henry Rutgers, who owned slaves.
Rhode Island’s official name is “The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”
They’re dropping the “Providence Plantations” to avoid an association with slavery.
Some want to change the names of at least 10 Army bases, which were named for Confederate leaders.
And the beat goes on.
People are products of their time.
What is socially acceptable today may not be tomorrow.
And yesterday’s heroes may become tomorrow’s villains.
My question is simply this: Whom now do we erect statues to and name military bases for?
Who is virtuous enough?
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
