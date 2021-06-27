Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly raised an interesting point the other day.
One I hadn’t thought of.
But it’s one that may become a hot topic soon if work-from-home continues to grow.
We were talking about Alorica leaving its downtown office building and having its 250 local employees continue to work from home in the future.
“Who gets the occupational tax?” Mattingly asked.
And that’s something to think about.
When those 250 people were working in that building downtown, the city obviously collected the occupational tax from them.
But now, some of those people are likely working from rural areas of Daviess County.
Heck, there are probably some working from other counties in Kentucky and in southern Indiana.
Before she retired, my wife worked remotely for a company in Maryland.
And she paid the occupational tax in Owensboro, because that was where she was working.
In December, Pew Research wrote that 20% of us were working from home before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
During the pandemic, that grew to 71%.
And in December, 54% said they wanted to continue to work from home.
You’ll find different percentages in different surveys, but the point is, technology is increasing the number of people who can work remotely.
FindStack.com said earlier this month that “77% of remote workers say they’re more productive when working from home. And 85% of managers believe that having teams with remote workers will become the new norm.”
So, what does this mean for governments that collect occupational taxes?
The jury is still out on that one.
But if companies have to collect and pay the occupational tax to the city or county where the employee lives, it could turn into a bookkeeping nightmare.
Or companies may just stop collecting occupational taxes from remote workers and let them deal with governments on their own.
This could get interesting.
