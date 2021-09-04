The Region front headline in the Aug. 25 Messenger-Inquirer — “Retired judge to mediate death penalty case” — would not have been written if Kentucky were a state that had abolished capital punishment.
I am hopeful that our state will join the 22 others that no longer sentence prisoners to death.
The states that do not have people awaiting execution are Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The District of Columbia also no longer imposes the death sentence. California, Oregon and Pennsylvania have placed a moratorium on the death penalty.
CNN reported that “a Death Penalty Information Center study found that death penalty costs can average $10 million more per year per state than life sentences. Increased costs include higher security needs and guaranteed access to an often lengthy pardon and appellate process.”
Kentucky currently houses 30 people on death row.
According to Deathpenaltyinfo.org, some of the 1,534 people executed since 1976 may be innocent. A list of of cases with strong evidence of innocence is on the website.
The possible execution of one innocent person is enough reason to abolish an archaic “eye for an eye” law.
Abolishing capital punishment could be handled at the federal level, taking the decision away from the states.
Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to oppose the death penalty. He, however, has not pursued such legislation. According to a June 18 Newsweek article by Zoe Strozewski, Democratic members of Congress have introduced a bill since Biden took office that would make federal executions illegal.
The idea of a judge or jury sentencing a person to death should repulse us. Life without parole is a justifiable punishment, and it gives the innocent an opportunity for exoneration.
“Everybody’s worst fear about capital punishment is that innocent people will be wrongly convicted and executed,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of Death Penalty Information Center in a Feb. 18 post.
The act of performing an execution is itself immoral. No one should be in the position of legally killing another human being. A prison employee should not have the authority to assign the task or ask for volunteers.
Using the death penalty as a political tool is also abhorrent. Former President Donald Trump ordered the execution of 13 federal prisoners five days before the inauguration of President Biden, who during his campaign went on record as being anti-capital punishment.
Biden has encouraged states to abolish capital punishment but has not commented since taking office on making federal executions illegal.
Suzi Bartholomy spent 43 years as a features writer at the Messenger-Inquirer. She retired in 2017.
