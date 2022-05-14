Boy, I sure wish we had listened to George Washington.
Of course, I say that before every election.
On Sept. 17, 1796, in his farewell address, Washington said, “However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
I have long thought that we’d be better off without political parties.
Why can’t candidates just stand on their own two feet and put forth ideas that appeal to voters?
Democrats think all Republicans are wrong.
And Republicans think all Democrats are wrong.
But neither party is always right or always wrong.
The thing about the two-party system is that to have candidates for the fall election, we have to have primaries in the spring to narrow the field of candidates.
This year, many of the county races will be determined on Tuesday in the Republican primaries.
Until 2014, Republicans, in modern times, had never decided a major office in their primary.
But that’s how Judge-Executive Al Mattingly won his third term.
After the Trump landslide here in 2016, few Democrats have been running for office.
Of course, turn-about is fair play, as they say.
For a century or more, there were few Republicans running for office.
And the offices were often decided in the Democratic primary.
But is that the best way to run government?
What do offices like property valuation administrator, county clerk, sheriff and a bunch of the others have to do with politics?
We want trained professionals in those offices, not people who mouth a party line that has nothing to do with their jobs.
What you get with situations like this are DINOs and RINOs.
Democrats and Republicans in name only who register with whichever party is in the majority at the time.
More than 80 years ago, Nebraska opted for a nonpartisan legislature.
But the rest of America still hasn’t gotten on board that train.
Nonpartisan government works fine at City Hall.
We don’t even know which party most of the people on the City Commission belong to — unless we check.
Why shouldn’t county — and state and national — governments work that way as well?
Then, the primaries would just select the two highest voter-getters in each race.
And they would meet in the fall.
Of course, it’ll never happen.
The political parties have too much at stake to go that route.
But, like Washington said, it’s a good idea.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
