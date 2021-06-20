We do a lot of studies around here.
Some of them lead
to change.
And some just gather dust on the shelf.
Between 1941 and 2010, there were 21 studies, telling us what we needed to do to downtown.
But then, finally, we acted on one.
We spent $68 million to revitalize Smothers Park and $39.5 million to build the Owensboro Convention Center.
And downtown came back to life in a big way.
Last week, the state had an online discussion with local residents about whether we need an “outer loop” to move traffic around the county better than what used to be called the U.S. 60 bypass.
It’s just U.S. 60 now.
Obviously, we don’t really need the loop now.
But they’re talking about 10 to 15 years from now.
And if we’re being honest, as expensive as new roads are and as short of money as the state always is, we’re really talking about much longer than that.
Heck, we’ve been talking about an “outer loop” since 1972.
And subdivisions grew up on the original proposed path, making it too expensive to consider.
We’ve been talking about a new I-69 bridge at Henderson since 1992 — almost 30 years ago.
And they still haven’t announced a date to start construction.
We talked about widening Southtown Boulevard to five lanes between Carter Road and Frederica Street for 22 years before it happened.
Road construction takes a long time from proposal to ribbon-cutting.
But people who live in rural areas of Daviess County are rightly concerned about what impact a new east-west highway across the county would have on them and their property.
Since there’s no proposed route, everybody who lives in the rural areas is worried that they might lose their home or a big chunk of their farm.
Will it increase flooding?
Will it bring commercial development farther out from town?
Of course, there are no answers yet.
But progress always means hardships for someone.
Every road ever built has gone over someone’s property.
It’s a tough balance.
But the property owners are right that they need to get involved early and present their concerns to the state.
Every concern needs to be part of the discussion that will likely take years — if not decades.
