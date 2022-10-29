Election Letter Deadline
The deadline for submitting letters to Readers Write related to the Nov. 8 election is 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31. All letters received by the deadline will be published by Wednesday, Nov. 2, prior to the start of early voting on Thursday, Nov. 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.