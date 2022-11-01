Daviess County again has an opportunity to pass a common-sense fairness ordinance.
Why? James Carville's mantra, "It's the economy."
The fairness ordinance is a critical factor facing most businesses when considering whether a community is worth their effort and investment as a viable location where they have the greatest potential to thrive.
From the perspective of recruiting and retaining qualified employees, one tool of significance is the HRC's Metropolitan Equality Index, a metric that compares a community's laws, regulations and policies that provide common sense protections regarding employment, housing and certain public accommodations.
In 2021, HRC's MEI for Owensboro was 18; Evansville 94; and Louisville a perfect 100. Earlier this year, Union City in Boone County failed to pass a common-sense fairness ordinance in a 3 to 1 vote. Afterward, the Union City Commission passed a fairness resolution, not legally binding, stating the city staff should use available tools to work to eliminate racial and social disparities and promote racial and social equity in the delivery of city services to inform residents the city believes in fairness promoted by Mayor Larry Solomon.
It was later revealed that the Boone County Republican Party told members of the city commission that the BCRP would run a slate of candidates against them if they approved the fairness ordinance.
Woodford County and municipalities from Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Danville, Georgetown, Paducah, Henderson, Vicco and 14 other communities have made this common-sense economic decision.
Tyler Sagardoy and Bruce Kunze will as well.
