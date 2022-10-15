In reply to Larry Miller's letter, I find it almost laughable. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said nothing that was not true about Dr. Fauci. Just look up the transcripts of Dr. Fauci's own emails.
And it seems it is our current president who is stoking violence with all his hateful speech condemning a whole segment of the population, not to mention all the speech promoting violence from U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and a few noted congresspersons over the past few years. Take your blinders off and just look.
