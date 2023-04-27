Each time there is a mass shooting, for weeks on end in the news media, we hear about the sick shooter's life with photos and all the red flags that were missed. The news media and politicians do a hissy rain dance for gun control.
Each day an average of 150 Americans die from fentanyl drugs and most are young people. This works out to be over 100,000 Americans each year. The news media isn't covering these deaths and politicians are not holding press conferences on the issue. Americans die in small towns and communities across the country, and they go unnoticed and unreported by the news media.
