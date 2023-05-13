Fiscal Court pandered to the vocal minority
Members of Daviess County Citizens 4 Decency (DCC4D) argued they didn’t want their county tax money going to the RiverPark Center because the venue hosted adults-only drag shows.
So, just how much of their tax money was going to the RiverPark Center? The answer is about 12 cents per person per year or $12,500 for the RiverPark Center divided by Daviess County’s population of 103,000. For a family of four that is less than 50 cents a year. I believe most residents of Daviess County were satisfied with, or at least had no objection to, providing the RiverPark Center with 12 cents a head per year.
So, if not money, what actually was the issue? It came down to DCC4D using the county government to force their religious beliefs on the majority of us who do not share those beliefs.
Unfortunately, all members of Daviess County Fiscal Court pandered to this activist minority, fomenting discord, even some bitterness, which will not be easily dispelled.
So much for this local skirmish in the “culture wars.” It wasn’t the first and won’t be the last. Perhaps it can serve as a lesson on how Owensboro and Daviess County residents might handle future conflicts in a more impartial, less confrontational, and kindly manner.
