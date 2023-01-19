In early 2020, there was a great deal of discussion concerning the Second Amendment and the role of local government in enforcing laws that may be an infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. Those concerns were then, and continue to be, a reaction to proposals by some legislators at both the national and state levels to severely restrict, or even prohibit, the ownership of certain firearms by Americans.

Some have even called for the forcible confiscation of those firearms from millions of our citizens who have never, and never will, use them to harm other innocent people.

