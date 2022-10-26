Daviess Fiscal Court should pat themselves on the back. Any opportunity to raise taxes is just less and less money in people's pockets.
It doesn't matter if it is a transient tax or not. It is money you take from hard-working people, just because you can. I'm so sick of filthy politicians doing nothing but taking more and more.
