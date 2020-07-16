Follow Gilligan's lead on who to trust Don Wilkins Don Wilkins Author email Jul 16, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just to paraphrase a recent message I saw during these “trying times.“ Even on Gilligan's Island, they trusted the professor rather than the millionaire!Stewart KelleyOwensboro Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don Wilkins Author email Follow Don Wilkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 