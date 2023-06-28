Readers Write

Remember when President Biden stated he did not know anything about his son’s, Hunter Biden’s, business? Well, it’s a matter of public record that Hunter Biden’s business associate visited Vice President Biden’s office over 80 times. It’s also a matter of public record the many times Vice President Biden played golf with Hunter’s business associates, and posed for photo ops with Hunter’s business associates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.