Remember when President Biden stated he did not know anything about his son’s, Hunter Biden’s, business? Well, it’s a matter of public record that Hunter Biden’s business associate visited Vice President Biden’s office over 80 times. It’s also a matter of public record the many times Vice President Biden played golf with Hunter’s business associates, and posed for photo ops with Hunter’s business associates.
Hunter flies with his dad to China on government-funded planes and then Biden cuts large dollar deals with China. We now know 10% to the Big Guy via Hunter’s business deals from his laptop that the FBI has had for five years. We know that the Chinese CEFC company has funneled millions of dollars through shell companies to members of the Biden family.
What did they do to earn that money?
Now, there’s a possible $5 million dollars in bribe money to Vice President Biden from the Ukrainian company, Burisma Energy Company. Merrick Garland stated no one is above the law, but the Biden family business is like stink on a skunk. It smells of corruption.
But the DOJ, IRS, FBI and the mainstream news media don’t have the guts and backbone to follow the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.