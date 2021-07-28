There comes a time when certain things must be done. That time has come in Owensboro and it is the Texas Gas office building.
What was once a beautiful building and a great place to work, which I did for many years, has become an embarrassment to the community.
Each time you drive bye the building there is more evidence of deterioration, broken glass, plywood, plastic wrap and rubbish. If this structure was anywhere close to downtown, it would have been taken down years ago. Now take it down and fill the property with car dealerships, car washes, small businesses and overpriced condos.
Use the Gabe’s Tower as an example. Take the building down and let its wonderful past rest in peace.
Bill Kelley
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.