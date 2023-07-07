In autumn 2017 I was given the opportunity to spend seven months in Jerusalem on sabbatical. During my time there I was part of a small 12 Step group.
Attendance at each meeting was expected. An exception might be a broken leg — as long you were in the emergency room. That may be an exaggeration, but not by much.
And so one evening, when a member suggested that we cancel the upcoming meeting so that they could attend a gathering for Israel’s Independence Day, I listened with great interest to the discussion that followed.
Each of us at the meeting was born in the United States. The other members came to Israel to live in the Jewish homeland and became Israeli citizens.
One member’s daughter was finishing her two years of service in the Israeli army. Every young person serves in the Israeli armed forces from the ages of 18 to 20. There are no exceptions.
Israel is a small nation of less than 10 million (versus our population of approximately 330 million), surrounded by nations of varying hostility. It is a young nation, having gained its independence in 1948. Each family has lost someone to war or to terrorism; each family knows the price of independence.
The seriousness of Israelis toward their independence was foreign to my American experience of fireworks and family cookouts. There were no fireworks at this gathering. It sounded more like a prayer vigil.
We Americans recently celebrated our independence, but we sometime take our freedom for granted. Israelis cannot. Responsibility for the welfare of their country is personal.
In my 12 Step group I learn that however I got my addiction, recovery through the grace of God is my responsibility. It is personal.
Members of the group agreed that they needed to be at the observance of their nation’s independence.
The meeting was canceled.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
