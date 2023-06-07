I needed help with my yard and flowers this spring. Neither of my two sons could help, so I said, "I guess I will just have to let it go this year."

But Friends of Sinners came to my rescue. Jordan Wilson, Matthew Renfrow, and Jordan Craig spent one Wednesday clearing my flower beds and trimming the shrubs, and they returned the following Wednesday to complete the work.

