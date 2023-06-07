I needed help with my yard and flowers this spring. Neither of my two sons could help, so I said, "I guess I will just have to let it go this year."
But Friends of Sinners came to my rescue. Jordan Wilson, Matthew Renfrow, and Jordan Craig spent one Wednesday clearing my flower beds and trimming the shrubs, and they returned the following Wednesday to complete the work.
I mentioned to Jordan that my garage was filled with flowers in pots that I had saved over the winter, and those pots needed to be moved outside. I also needed my yard furniture, swings and ornaments moved from my shed. Lo and behold, Jordan and another crew accomplished these tasks with the help of Angel Welsh, wife of the Friends of Sinners director, Joe Welsh, who showed up and jumped in to help finish my yard work.
I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for the kindness and assistance shown to a 98-year-old lady by the Friends of Sinners. I thoroughly enjoyed fixing lunch for them and overseeing their amazing work!
I would also like to encourage readers to donate to help Friends of Sinners move into a new facility. Joe Welsh, the director, is attempting to find 70 people, inspired by Moses and the 70 elders, to make a sizeable donation towards to project.
