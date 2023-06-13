There is an ongoing debate on whether or not to bring gambling to Owensboro. The ones for it are excited about the economic boost it will bring to Owensboro. The ones against it are saying it’s because of the criminal elements and smoking.
Owensboro already has the criminal element without the casino. And, as far as smoking is concerned, Indiana has found a way for both.
