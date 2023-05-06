For the sake of clarity, my earlier letter had nothing to do with promoting drag shows specifically, and in my personal letter of support to Rich Jorn, I made that clear.

We support public and private funding for the arts. There are forms that we don’t care for personally, but we believe it is improper for the Fiscal Court to punish our premier performing arts center because some individuals find one form of entertainment objectionable.

