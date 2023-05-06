For the sake of clarity, my earlier letter had nothing to do with promoting drag shows specifically, and in my personal letter of support to Rich Jorn, I made that clear.
We support public and private funding for the arts. There are forms that we don’t care for personally, but we believe it is improper for the Fiscal Court to punish our premier performing arts center because some individuals find one form of entertainment objectionable.
My main point has to do with the proper role of government. I understand that officials at all levels of government must make choices about what to fund. Daviess Fiscal Court has historically provided a small amount of funding to support the RiverPark Center. However, if the reporting in the M-I is accurate, Fiscal Court is considering defunding the RPC solely because they provide a venue for drag shows. The people who enjoy this type of entertainment are taxpayers, parents, homeowners and citizens, and they are adults who do not deserve to be demonized.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion and is free to make their own decisions and offer persuasion in whatever manner they wish. Government officials, on the other hand, must serve the entire community, even those with whom they may disagree.
Most citizens cherish freedom; in this country, we consider it an inalienable right. But if you cherish it for yourself, you must also defend the freedom of others, perhaps especially those with whom you disagree.
