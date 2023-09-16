Conventional wisdom tells us we’re too divided to make progress on the issues that matter to people, let alone for people with different views to see and hear one another. But there’s good news. People across the Greater Owensboro region are working hard to overcome differences, ignite engagement, create renewed hope, and get on a purposeful path forward.
Let’s be clear. The Greater Owensboro area is not without its challenges. While Owensboro is a cultural and economic hub of western Kentucky, some in the region are still struggling. The impacts of poverty, obesity and substance abuse are felt by many. People — especially the elderly and those who are low-income — desire more housing options, support with mental health, and healthier lives and communities.
But where to start — and how?
On September 26-28, Richard C. Harwood, the president and founder of The Harwood Institute, will be in Owensboro for a keynote presentation and a series of leader roundtables to kick off the Greater Owensboro Initiative to Catalyze Community-Led Transformation. This initiative is a partnership between The Harwood Institute and the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute and is underwritten by the Hager Educational Foundation.
We believe the strength of the Greater Owensboro area is most evident when the community comes together with a sense of shared purpose to take action on issues that matter to people. Right now, the community is divided. Too many leaders and residents are talking at each other rather than with each other. And new and existing leaders need to step up and take ownership to drive the community forward.
For 35 years, The Harwood Institute has been helping communities come together to address fault lines and strengthen their civic culture through community-driven change. Their work has spread to all 50 states and 40 countries. This includes nearby Clark County, Kentucky, where much progress has been made around areas like youth development, the opioid crisis, downtown redevelopment, and leaders and organizations working together in new ways. People in communities all across the U.S. are proving that, under the right conditions, real, practical change is possible.
The solutions are right here in this region, too. In fact, they’re already happening.
Investments made through Owensboro’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Riverfront Master Plan have grown local pride and turned downtown into a destination. We are also home to world-renowned parks, a hub for music and arts, and offer strong educational opportunities for youth and adults.
In addition, the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute is fostering leadership for a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous community by developing civic leaders, creating and building civic trust, facilitating community engagement, and serving as a convener for civic and business leaders.
In many ways, the region is on the move and leading the way for Western Kentucky. But make no mistake. A single person, group, organization, initiative, or investment cannot drive sustainable progress alone. Rather than vilify each other or give in to the ugly politics of today, it is imperative that we identify and carry out concrete, achievable projects — often starting small to go big — to restore people’s belief that we can get things done together.
There is more work to do. As the region moves forward, it will need to ensure that no one is left out or left behind. Residents throughout Daviess County must feel they are seen and heard, and have a say in how the area grows and thrives. Leaders at every level must be laser-focused on what really matters to people and develop stronger ways to work together.
A can-do narrative must take root and spread, not through public relations and sloganeering, but based on genuine actions emerging from the community. That’s the purpose of these roundtables and the public keynote event on September 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the H L Neblett Center, where The Harwood Institute will start to share the key steps communities need to take to forge a purposeful path forward.
Like many communities across the nation, Greater Owensboro has what it takes to make practical progress. We can be a beacon for the rest of the country, reflecting the innate potential within us to foster a community that thrives. The trajectory of our community — and our country — is in our hands. We need you.
Join Rich Harwood for a keynote event at the H L Neblett Center on Tuesday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required by visiting https://shorturl.at/uHKVZ.
Richard C. Harwood is president and founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in Bethesda, Maryland.
Stacy Edds-Ellis, Ph.D., is executive director of the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in Owensboro.
