Conventional wisdom tells us we’re too divided to make progress on the issues that matter to people, let alone for people with different views to see and hear one another. But there’s good news. People across the Greater Owensboro region are working hard to overcome differences, ignite engagement, create renewed hope, and get on a purposeful path forward.

Let’s be clear. The Greater Owensboro area is not without its challenges. While Owensboro is a cultural and economic hub of western Kentucky, some in the region are still struggling. The impacts of poverty, obesity and substance abuse are felt by many. People — especially the elderly and those who are low-income — desire more housing options, support with mental health, and healthier lives and communities.

Richard C. Harwood is president and founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in Bethesda, Maryland.

Stacy Edds-Ellis, Ph.D., is executive director of the Greater Owensboro Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in Owensboro.

