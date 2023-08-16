The Aug. 10 Messenger-Inquirer reported that U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie met with Big Rivers' retiring chairman and told a reporter that reducing carbon emissions is too expensive and will spur industrial development anywhere but the United States.
Carbon reduction advocates understand that carbon emissions can be reduced by 2030, not eliminated. Still, we have to try if our children are not to live with an ever-hotter planet, or worse, become climate refugees fleeing droughts, floods, fires and natural resource wars.
