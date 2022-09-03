The transgender movement is full-steam ahead in its design to target and pervert children. Doctors are now prescribing body-altering drugs and performing transitioning surgery on minor children.
To push back against this, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) has filed a bill called the “Children’s Innocence Act," which would ban these practices against children under the age of 18. For this legislation to progress, Greene needs co-sponsors and support from other legislators.
