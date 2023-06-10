I applaud Congressman Brett Guthrie's efforts to ensure that patients have complete and total clarity when it comes to the price of health care. Health systems in our state and around the country are committed to price transparency for patients, but that is not possible if we push through excessive red tape and make the rules more confusing.

There are many issues to address around the high cost of health care. The original intent of the 340B Pharmacy Program, for example, makes sense, but there is really no transparency around the costs, cost savings or expenditures.

