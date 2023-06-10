I applaud Congressman Brett Guthrie's efforts to ensure that patients have complete and total clarity when it comes to the price of health care. Health systems in our state and around the country are committed to price transparency for patients, but that is not possible if we push through excessive red tape and make the rules more confusing.
There are many issues to address around the high cost of health care. The original intent of the 340B Pharmacy Program, for example, makes sense, but there is really no transparency around the costs, cost savings or expenditures.
I understand that there are HRSA audits of this program to rightly identify eligibility compliance of covered entities. And then there are federal rules for reporting health care costs, which seem a plausible route to gain transparency, but how does this translate to information that hospitals and patients can use? Does this address the complexity of the health care system holistically? A standardized data collection system of claims paid would provide a clear and consistent audit of all healthcare systems, better-informed funding of programs, policy initiatives, and a useful tool for patients.
Congress and the administration should prioritize enhancing and enforcing existing price transparency laws, so patients have access to the latest and most accurate pricing information. When patients are empowered, the market works itself out and care improves. More red tape just does the opposite.
Thanks to Congressman Guthrie for his time and everything he is doing for his constituents in Congress. I am happy to partner to help improve transparency on a state level with policies that make sense for everyone.
State Representative, District 64
