U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie recently slammed the Inflation Reduction Act as "supercharging" the IRS' auditing powers and "increasing taxes on Americans making under $400,000," both of which are untrue.
Millionaires and billionaires (Guthrie is a millionaire) have been cheating on taxes for years by filing voluminous and complicated tax returns which prevent inexperienced federal tax auditors from auditing the tax returns. The Act provides funds to hire and train hundreds of auditors to audit the returns of the wealthy and big businesses, which will add billions to America's treasury.
