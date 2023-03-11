Benjamin Franklin said, “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.”
But what about three years?
Monday will mark the third anniversary of the day COVID-19 came to the area.
And it still won’t go away.
The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that during February it investigated 894 new COVID-19 infections.
That included 503 in Daviess County, 35 in Hancock; 156 in Henderson; 35 in McLean; 64 in Ohio; 57 in Union and 44 in Webster.
And 10 of those people died — six in Daviess County, two in Ohio and one each in Henderson and McLean counties.
Few people wear masks these days.
And we hear less about COVID.
But it’s still here after three years.
Three years ago Monday, a 63-year-old Henderson woman became the first person diagnosed with coronavirus in the region.
And our world changed.
The Messenger-Inquirer sent reporters home to work until it was over.
A few weeks, we thought.
But it was May 2021 before we returned to the office.
Those first few weeks, we didn’t know what to expect.
Would it be like one of those movies about viruses killing people in the streets?
Soon, shortages were popping up everywhere.
We began hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
The pandemic fear had really reached us on March 1, 2020, when masks began flying off local shelves as we began stocking up in case the pandemic that was sweeping the world reached us.
The first case reached Kentucky on March 6 — in Lexington.
By March 9, sanitizer was in short supply all over the country.
Two days later, nursing homes had stopped allowing visitors to come in.
On March 11, the governor asked churches to go online and not have in-person services.
And schools closed for three weeks.
We thought we’d have the virus under control by then.
But it was months before kids sat in the classroom again.
Sports, conventions and festivals were being called off.
On March 13, Owensboro Health restricted visitation for fear of spreading the disease.
Three days later, restaurants and bars closed.
Hotels saw bookings plummet.
Child-care centers closed.
And the primary election was postponed until June.
On March 17, gyms and movie theaters closed.
Hundreds lost their jobs.
By March 20, we had five cases in Daviess County.
Three days later, Owensboro Health saw its first patient with COVID-19.
Local distilleries started making hand sanitizer.
Funerals were limited to a small number of mourners and drive-through visitation.
We reserved the Owensboro Convention Center for an overflow of patients from the hospital.
Fortunately, that was never needed.
Some said wear masks.
Some said don’t wear masks.
We were afraid to touch anything away from home.
And we learned to stay six feet apart, bump elbows or just wave.
By 2021, we had vaccinations for COVID-19.
Some were glad to get them.
Some fought against them.
That light at the end of the tunnel seemed to be getting closer.
And then, we learned about variants.
Greek words like Delta and Omicron.
Things got worse again and we got booster shots in the fall.
And another round of boosters followed last year.
Now, they’re saying COVID might be like the flu.
It might be a permanent resident.
If it does, I hope it learns to behave itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.