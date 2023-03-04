President Jimmy Carter is 98.
And his time on earth is approaching an end.
He recently chose hospice care over more hospital stays.
A man of faith like Carter is no doubt expecting to wake up in heaven soon and see the face of Jesus Christ.
You can argue that there were better presidents.
But you can’t argue that there have ever been better men in the White House than Carter.
He has dedicated his life to service to his fellow men and women, from his peace missions aboard to building houses for the poor with Habitat for Humanity.
In 1976, I liked President Gerald Ford and probably would have voted for him if Carter hadn’t gotten the Democratic nomination.
But Carter was the first Southerner I could vote for with a clear conscience.
George Wallace, the previous Southerner on the ballot, appealed to our base instincts.
Carter believed we were better than that.
He was the first president I ever saw in person.
In 1975, when he was a long-shot candidate for president, Carter spoke to the chamber of commerce in Henderson.
And the reception he got there boosted his spirits for the race.
On July 21, 1980, near the end of his presidency, Carter came back to attend a $500 a plate — worth about $1,900 today — fundraiser at the home of Dale Sights, his “man in Kentucky,” in Robards.
A crowd of 550 people were at the fundraiser that day.
On his way there, Carter’s limo — with Gov. John Brown and U.S. Sen. Wendell Ford aboard — swung through downtown Henderson where 10,000 people had gathered to see him.
As the limo passed the roped-off area where the media stood, Ford pointed out his daughter, Shirley Ford Dexter, who was standing with the media.
Carter stopped the limo, jumped out, shook hands with Dexter and asked about her kids.
I was standing next to her.
And it was definitely a “wow” moment.
Now, the man from Plains is going home.
God speed, Mr. President, you made the world a better place for having been in it.
So few of us can say that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.