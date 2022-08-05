The Unsupreme Court recently stripped women of their constitutional privacy right to reproductive healthcare. This disastrous opinion also began the dismantling of our constitutional right to freedom of religion.
I fear by the time these justices retire or are impeached the only constitutional right left will be the right to bear arms.
Kentuckians will soon vote to either allow abortion healthcare with scientific-based restrictions or to ban abortion completely. The abortion debate boils down to whether or not life begins at conception.
Many of the over 200 recognized religions in the U.S. do not hold this belief. The local Right to Life director stated science proves it does. This is a disingenuous and untruthful statement. Her sources of proof are two Christian apologetics who train anti-abortion Christians to persuasively defend their views. They offer zero scientific facts.
Scientific evidence proves the viability of a fetus is approximately 24 weeks of gestational age. To date, abortion healthcare legislation has been based on this fact. Anyone whose religious beliefs differ has the right to not access abortion healthcare.
It is morally wrong to attempt to control others' healthcare decisions based on your personal religious beliefs and to legislate forced pregnancies.
Vote "no" on Amendment #2!
