The Unsupreme Court recently stripped women of their constitutional privacy right to reproductive healthcare. This disastrous opinion also began the dismantling of our constitutional right to freedom of religion.

I fear by the time these justices retire or are impeached the only constitutional right left will be the right to bear arms.

