The Labor Day holiday is fast approaching, and I know a lot of people will be holding barbecues to celebrate. So, here's an idea I have for anyone that wants to celebrate the holiday with a cookout.
Hold your barbecue at a local park, and if you see a person who looks hungry or thirsty or someone who just needs someone to listen, invite them to your barbecue. You can make a difference in someone's life.
