Vote Jennifer Hendricks for Family Court Judge, Division III. She has the character and commitment to be a great judge. I urge you to vote on Nov 8.
My friend Jennifer has brought positive values and fairness to the family court for 10 years. As a trusted, knowledgeable member of this community, Jennifer Hendricks will bring to the family court honesty, dedication and service to all who come before her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.