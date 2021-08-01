“Dang it,” Axe said as he perused the newspaper, while drinking his coffee at Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe.
“What’s the matter?” Bubba asked.
“That dang COVID is back, badder’n ever,” Axe said. “Sumpin’ called the Delta bug. I sure hope we don’t have to shut everthang down again.”
“We’re safe,” Albino Alice the barber said. “We got the shots.”
“Safeish,” Axe said. “Them things is only 95% effective. There’s still a slim chance that we could get it.”
“Trouble is,” Bubba said, “there ain’t no vaccine fer kids under 12. They at the mercy of the folks who won’t git vaccinated.”
Alice glared at Possum.
“Don’t be givin’ me the evil eye,” he said. “I done got the shots so my grandkids would leave me alone.”
“And the shots didn’t kill you, did they?” she asked.
“Not yet,” Possum said. “But who knows what’ll happen down the road.”
“At our age,” Bubba said, “the road is gettin’ shorter ever day.”
“I’m still not comfortable with how fast they was developed that vaccine,” Possum said.
“I’m jist glad it was developed,” Alice said. “I feel a whole lot less worried than I was a year ago.”
“I’m so old I can remember when folks trusted science,” Axe said. “It’s a different world today.”
“What we need in Warshington is fewer Republicans and fewer Democrats and more Americans,” Bubba said. “That place is gettin’ to be like the Twilight Zone.”
“The whole dang world is gettin’ that way,” Alice said.
“Why y’all keep lookin’ at me,” Possum said. “I ain’t done nuthin’.”
“We jist like you,” Axe said. “And we’re glad you got the shots. Maybe we’ll all git through this thing together.”
“Ain’t all that much to argue ‘bout this summer,” Bubba said. “That outer loop thing done went away. You know, I kinda like it this way. Bet my blood pressure is better’n it’s been in years.”
“Mine too,” Axe said. “I sure hope it stays that way.”
