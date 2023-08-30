Humans to blame for destroying the planet
I’m writing as a plea for either understanding or accepting that humans have caused dramatic and unsustainable effects on our planet by just being humans. Giving credit to any other explanations for climate change allows humans to escape accountability for what we’ve done to contribute to the growing and concerning issue of climate change.
As I see it, the only creature, animal, mammal, insect, etc., that is out of balance and sync with the planet are humans.
By accepting that mass industrial farming, concrete, petrochemical use, deforestation, biofuel burning, mineral mining, cheap throwaway products and many more human versus planet interactions are destroying planet Earth, it then becomes plausible, even factual, that we have indebted our children, grandchildren and their children to a bleak and dismal future, with the possibility of no future, on our beautiful blue ball.
We don’t need air conditioning on school buses
This is in response to Jerry Pointer’s statement in Readers Write about air conditioning not being available in all school busses. While I am sure the public is tired of hearing about the old days, let me also assure you that your kids will survive without having air conditioning.
Everyone is concerned about the environment, as am I, but on one hand, think about how much producing energy also harms the environment.
To have constant air conditioning takes constant energy.
When something happens to the power grid and we lose electric or the ability to make gas, what will you do then? It will be OK for the kids to be on a hot bus, and if getting air on all the busses will cause my school taxes to increase, well that’s a big no for me!
I can agree with Mr. Pointer that the current school board needs to be voted out, but for a myriad of other reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.