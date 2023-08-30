Humans to blame for destroying the planet

I’m writing as a plea for either understanding or accepting that humans have caused dramatic and unsustainable effects on our planet by just being humans. Giving credit to any other explanations for climate change allows humans to escape accountability for what we’ve done to contribute to the growing and concerning issue of climate change.

