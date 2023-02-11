They say one of the biggest lies is “I’m here from the government and I’m going to help you.”
Yeah, that’s a little strong, but you get the idea.
Never trust that a politician doesn’t have a hidden agenda.
Wednesday, the Kentucky Senate approved legislation to reduce our state income tax from 4.5% to 4% next year.
It was reduced from 5% to 4.5% this year.
And the idea is to eventually eliminate the income tax.
So, what’s not to like about a tax cut?
I know I could sure use one.
Sen. Christian McDaniel, a Ryland Heights Republican, presented the bill on the Senate floor.
“When we did this, we really wanted to make certain that the approach we took was thoughtful and logical, provided opportunities for checks on the actions that would occur, and then also that we would be very realistic about the financial demands of the commonwealth as well as the importance of letting people keep more of their hard-earned money,” he told the Senate.
McDaniel said there are checks in place to ensure the tax reduction does not negatively impact the state financially.
One requirement, he said, is that the budget reserve trust fund must have more than 10% of the receipts for the following year.
Another is the amount of the income tax reduction can’t be more than half of the amount of the state’s anticipated budgetary surplus.
The more you have, the more you save by lowering the tax rate.
It will definitely be a good deal for the wealthy.
But back in 1998, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that Kentucky led the nation in taxing the incomes of poor families.
Yeah, their taxes would be reduced by this latest bill too.
But the legislature has been notorious about adding fees for services so they won’t have to say the word “tax.”
Everybody pays the same fee regardless of income, the poor and the wealthy alike.
And they’ve been extending the sales tax to all kinds of services in recent years.
In 2018, the legislature passed a $480 million tax increase that extended the state’s 6% sales tax to 17 services not previously covered and raised the cigarette tax by 50 cents a pack.
With fees and the sales tax, workers, retirees, the poor and the wealthy all pay the same amount.
And the percentage of income paid in fees and sales taxes is higher for lower income families, such as retirees.
I keep remembering what Jesus said: “To whom much is given, much is required.”
But color me skeptical that we won’t wind up paying more in taxes and fees in the future.
