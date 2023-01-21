Well, it looks like I’ve used Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport for the last time.
On Tuesday, the airport board unanimously selected Contour Airlines as its recommendation to be the airport’s Essential Air Service carrier.
The plan says that Contour will offer twice-daily flights, six days a week, to Charlotte, North Carolina.
That’s great if you’re going to the East Coast.
And I’m sure a lot of people are.
But not so much if you’re going anywhere else in the country.
We’ve been flying Cape Air to St. Louis and Nashville for connecting flights for years when we visit our son in Las Vegas.
And he uses it when he comes home.
In December, we flew through Nashville going out and St. Louis coming back.
Prices were low — $19 to $29.
I like the convenience of having the airport two miles from our house.
And the parking fee is cheaper than other regional airports.
We flew out of Evansville to Las Vegas through Charlotte several years ago because tickets were more than $100 cheaper each on that route.
But you fly east for more than an hour, have a layover and then fly five hours west to Las Vegas.
We never did it again no matter how cheap the tickets were.
That was a wasted and exhausting day.
Contour is offering a 30-passenger twin-engine jet.
I’m sure it’s more comfortable than the small prop planes Cape Air offered.
And like I said, if you’re going to the East Coast, it’s perfect.
But I’m sure I’m not the only one who would prefer a more centrally located hub.
In 2009, when the essential air service was up for bids, eight airlines offered flights to six hub cities.
The choices were Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Memphis, Nashville and St. Louis.
And the board asked the community to vote on which hub we wanted.
It would have been nice to be have been asked again this year.
I’m going to miss using the local airport.
