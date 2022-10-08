“Gonna be a red wave next month gonna swamp all you baby-killin librals,” Possum said as he sat down on the pew in Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe.
“You got that wrong as usual,” Albino Alice the barber said. “Gonna be a blue wave gonna sink all you fascists.”
Axe sighed, “Myself, I’d like to see a red, white and blue wave of Americans workin together again.”
“We’ll probably see unicorns frolickin in the fields before that happens,” Bubba said. “But it shore would be nice.”
“Maybe we could start talkin’ ‘bout foreign affairs,” Axe said. “How ‘bout that Pootin. Boy, that invasion of Ukraine shore blew up in his face.”
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “That Russian bear turned out to be durn near toothless. Them Ukraine folks is kickin the rooskies butt.”
“Yer turn,” Axe said, looking at Alice and Possum.
“Uh,” Alice said. “I shore hated to see that Loretta Lynn died. Her songs was the sound track of my life.”
‘Uh,” he said. “Me too. I liked Miss Loretta. She shore could sang a country song.”
“Now, see,” Bubba said. “You guys can find something you agree on. It weren’t so hard, was it.”
They still glared at each other.
“You know,” Axe said. “It’s just over a month til ‘lection day and I ain’t seen no mud slingin’ yet.”
“Most of the ballot this year is local stuff,” Bubba said. “It’s harder to sling mud at yer neighbors than it is to sling it at folks in Frankfort or Warshington.”
“Yeah,” Axe said. “Yer neighbors jist might fling it back at you.”
“These days, folks seems to be lookin fer things to upset them,” Bubba said. I never did figger out what all the static was about some woman I never heard of playing some dead president’s 200-year-old flute.”
“People jist need to turn off the talkin heads on the TV and get out and mingle with their neighbors,” Axe said. “World would be a better place if they did.”
