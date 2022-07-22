Do you believe that if a woman or girl is raped, even raped by a family member, they should be forced to keep a pregnancy that is a result of the rape? What if she is 11 years old?
The state of Kentucky has already chosen the answer for you and mandated that she keep that pregnancy. The state of Kentucky, through the legislature, has already stepped in and chosen the most private of decisions for you.
These same lawmakers think the government should stay out of your choice to wear a mask during the pandemic and demand the government stay out of your choice to carry a deadly weapon.
But they want the right to choose when and how you procreate.
You have one choice left, and that is to vote "no" on the Kentucky Constitutional Amendment #2 in November. This amendment would give a total green light to these same lawmakers, overwhelmingly male and Republican, to strip you and your family of any choice you have had in the past for family planning.
That could include forbidding any contraceptive method they find offensive, including IUDs, birth control pills, the “morning after pill” and more.
This amendment could free the government to forbid certain fertilization assistance.
This amendment could strip you and your doctor from a medical decision, based on your health alone.
This could be the last choice you are allowed to make.
Want a choice? Register to vote and vote "no" to Constitutional Amendment #2 in November.
