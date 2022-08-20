From what I see on Facebook, some people like the idea of spending $9.5 million for a downtown boat dock with 40 to 60 slips.
From what I see on Facebook, some people like the idea of spending $9.5 million for a downtown boat dock with 40 to 60 slips.
And some don’t.
Me? I’ll believe it when I see it.
We’ve been talking about marinas and boat docks since at least 1966 when then-state Sen. Wendell Ford proposed that the state build one here.
In 1974, as he left the governor’s mansion, the state bought Ben Hawes Park with plans to do all sorts of things there, including build a marina on the Ohio River.
It never happened.
The city actually built a boat dock below Smothers Park in the 1950s.
And in 1982, they decided to sell it to a private group — Owensboro Marina.
Bob Green built a small private dock next to his Executive Inn Rivermont.
So, there were two downtown boat docks for a time.
In 1991, then-Mayor David Adkisson asked the state to consider building an inland marina when it dug out dirt to build the new U.S. 60 east of town.
That would have been at Wrights Landing Road and Iceland Road.
Never happened.
In 1994, the city revoked the license of Owensboro Marina downtown, wanting something better.
Like a $2 million inland marina at English Park.
The ‘90s saw two different proposals for marinas at English Park — one with 30 slips and one with 50.
In 1999, Owensboro asked the state for $7.18 million to build a 100-slip marina at English Park, a downtown amphitheater and a floating river walk linking the two, along with other improvements.
Didn’t happen.
In 2009, after the Executive Inn closed, then-Mayor Ron Payne was talking about carving a marina into the riverbank near where the Owensboro Convention Center is today.
Didn’t happen.
In 2014, the city was talking about a $6 million, 1,000-foot-long transient boat dock downtown.
Didn’t happen.
And now, it’s 2022 and we’re still talking about a boat dock.
Put me down as “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
