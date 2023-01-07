This time of year, people love predictions about what the new year will hold.
Of course, even one year is impossible to predict.
But most people get a couple of easy predictions right.
NPR ran a story this week about predictions made by scientists and sociologists back in 1923 for the world we are now living in.
It was based on the research of Paul Fairie, a researcher and instructor at the University of Calgary who compiled newspaper clippings of various experts’ 2023 forecasts.
Predictions included men curling their hair, a four-hour work day and the eradication of cancer, as well as tuberculosis, polio, locomotor ataxia and leprosy
One newspaper predicted that “Beauty contests will be unnecessary as there will be so many beautiful people that it will be almost impossible to select winners.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m not seeing that one.
The Savannah News forecast that women will “probably” be shaving their heads in 2023.
One newspaper predicted that the average lifespan would be 100 years.
Others went as high as 300.
NPR said, “For context, the expected lifespan of someone born in the U.S. decreased last year to 76.4 years — the shortest it’s been in nearly two decades.
One person predicted watch-sized radio telephones, which you could interpret as smartphones.
There was even talk of humans developing mental telepathy.
So many predictions are based on things we would like to see, such as long lives and the eradication of diseases.
I’ve seen predictions for decades about shorter work weeks.
But I never saw a shorter week myself.
However, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that two months ago, the average American worked only 34.4 hours a week.
Fans of Nostradamus say that more than 450 years ago, he predicted that humanity may face the threat of cannibalism due to a failing economy in 2023.
Inflation, after all, is still pretty bad.
Nostradamus also is said to have predicted seven months of war this year.
But we always have war in some parts of the world.
For me, I’m taking life one day at a time, watching the future unfold as it goes.
