Tuesday is America’s 247th birthday.
Some people think “real Americans” look like them, think like them, worship like them.
But I like diversity in this melting pot nation.
My genes are a melting pot of many cultures.
I’ve been climbing around in my family tree for nearly 50 years now.
And I have found ancestors who came from virtually every country from Mongolia west to Iceland.
Even one (so far) from Iraq.
And Ancestry.com says 1% of my DNA comes from Mali in west Africa.
Under the slave codes of the old South, where one drop of Black blood made a person Black, I’m Black.
And I have a drop or two from the Long Hair Clan of the Cherokee.
And chances are very good that you are too.
Very few, if any, of us are purebreds.
My ancestors embraced every stripe of Christianity there ever was.
One of my ancestors, a convert to Christianity, even drowned her daughter-in-law in an attempt to forcibly baptize her.
My Catholic ancestors burned my Protestant ancestors at the stake.
And my Protestant ancestors burned my Catholic ancestors at the stake.
And what about my Jewish and Muslim ancestors?
My family tree includes preachers and pirates, peasants and kings.
I’ve found two or three witches and one wizard who was said to be able to summon an army of the dead to fight his battles.
My ancestors have fought and killed each other.
In the American Revolution, they were on both sides.
I have cousins all over the world.
My ancestors left to come here.
Theirs opted to stay behind.
So, I am proud to be an American.
And I’m proud of my mongrel genes.
I love diversity because I am diverse.
And so, very likely, are you.
Tuesday, when we celebrate our nation’s birthday, be proud of our heritage as a welcoming place for all cultures.
And be glad that our ancestors were allowed to come here.
