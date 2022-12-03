On Oct.23, 1956, students in Hungary revolted against the government and the occupational forces of the Soviet Union.
Before it was put down on Nov. 10, the uprising saw 2,500 Hungarians killed and 200,000 seeking refuge abroad.
At 2:24 p.m. on March 10, 1957, Eastern Airlines Flight 177 touched down at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
And 150 people from the city of then 34,000 began applauding and shouting “Welcome to Owensboro” as 21 Hungarian men — our first refugees — descended the ramp.
They were between 18 and 28 years old and spoke no English.
But the community quickly found jobs for them.
Flash ahead to 1979 and Owensboro had resettled 53 people who had fled the communists in South Vietnam.
This year, our refugee population included men, women and children from Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burma, Thailand, Ukraine, Somalia and Cuba.
“It’s cool that Owensboro is becoming so diverse,” Laura Jones, the International Center’s youth and family services coordinator, said in August.
In 2020, Burmese sisters Tee Moo and Hser Wah, opened Owensboro Karen Restaurant in Sorgho, adding to the community’s international cuisine.
And last week, Khaibar Shafaq, Tariq Pakzad and Edris Akbari, Afghan refugees who arrived in Owensboro a year ago, opened Pamir Afghan Cuisine on Saturday and Sunday nights in the Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive.
Diane Ford, site director for the International Center in Owensboro, said Pamir served more than 250 people during a soft opening Saturday and Sunday.
“That says a lot about Owensboro,” she said. “I’m beyond proud of them and of Owensboro for supporting the refugees.”
Shafaq said, “We want to show our culture to the community and tell our story. The community has been very welcoming. We are happy here.”
He said Afghans from other states are starting to move to Owensboro.
Ford said one came from Alaska recently saying he had heard so many good things about the city.
I know there are people who aren’t happy that we’re becoming so diverse.
But most of us see this as a mark of pride for the community.
